Disha Patani Shares Adorable Video Of Her Dad Playing With Pet Dog To Wish Him On Birthday

Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently took to her social media space to wish her father Jagdish Singh Patani on his birthday. The Malang actor shared an adorable video of her father playing with her pet dog Bella who is showering Disha Patani's father with kisses.

Disha Patani shares a video of her dad playing with her pet dog

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Happy b'day Daddy" followed by a heart emoji and added Tundra Beats' song Feelings in the background. The video was a candid one and Disha Patani's father looked surprised for a moment in the video when he realised that his daughter was filming him. Take a look.

A look into Disha Patani's Instagram

The actor recently shared a BTS video of herself shooting for her song Zoom Zoom from her latest movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor is seen flaunting off her amazing dance moves for the camera in the video. Her video garnered a lot of love from the audience and she received praise for her amazing dance skills in the comments.

Prior to that, the actor shared another BTS video of her shooting for the title track of Radhe. The slow-motion video shows Disha giving a sassy look to the camera with LED lights surrounding her.

The actor had also shared a video clip from the sets of her song Seeti Maar on her Instagram handle to reveal what went behind the scenes to shoot the foot-tapping number.

The actor had recently jetted off to the Maldives and shared a sizzling picture of herself posing on the beach wearing a ruffled rust coloured bikini.

A look at Disha Patani's movies and other projects

Disha Patani's latest movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had an online release via a pay-per-view model on Zee Plex on Eid, May 13, 2021. The movie also released in theatres overseas. The actor has two other films in her kitty which includes Ekta Kapoor's KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villian Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

IMAGE: DISHA PATANI'S INSTAGRAM

