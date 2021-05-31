Disha Patani Shares Pics Where She Can Be Seen Showering Affection On Her "keety" Jasmine

Disha Patani has expressed her love for her pets on numerous occasions and is frequently seen posting images of them on her Instagram account. With that said, the Malang actor this time uploaded a series of cheerful photos of herself embracing her "keety" Jasmine. She also included a message that read, "My jasmine and keety." Disha could be seen hugging her pet with all of her love and passion in the photos. She even kissed and stared at her cat in the series of photos she shared. The actor is definitely setting huge cat mom standards, and she's getting a lot of love online.

Disha Patani's love for her cat

In the first picture, the Malang actor embraces her kitty close to her and showers it with affection with her eyes closed. The star is seen wearing a white strapless top with green accents, no make-up, and her beautiful hair pulled back into a tight ponytail. In the second photo, Patani kisses her favourite feline while keeping the kitten close to her. The last shot, which shows her cradling her cat in her arms as she establishes eye contact with the feline, who glances back right at her, is a testament to their love.

Disha Patani’s Instagram followers felt the love she was sharing with her ca and they reciprocated that love back at her. People commented on Disha Patani’s photos saying that her cat were really cute and adorable. Some people even commented that her cat was so lucky to be getting so much love and affection from her. Others commented saying that they could see that the love went both ways. Most people commented the word ‘aww’ on the picture and even commented with emojis ranging from the heart emoji to the lovestruck face emoji.

On the work front, Disha has been most recently seen in the movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Ek Villain Returns will also feature her. The first part of the movie, helmed by Mohit Suri, was released in 2014. The plot of the second part of the film is yet to be revealed.

IMAGE: DISHA PATANI'S INSTAGRAM

