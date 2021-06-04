Disha Patani Shares Pictures With Her 'other Love' After Flouting COVID-19 Regulations

Disha Patani's fans are aware of the actor's fondness towards animals. She already has four pets- two dogs and two cats. Recently, she gave her fans another glimpse into her love for animals by sharing pictures of herself with some farm animals.

The actor had visited a farm along with her father. There she took many pictures with cows and a little back rooster. In the pictures, Disha looked pleased as she posed with some of the calves at the farm. She shared pictures with two of the calves calling them "My love" and "My other love". She also shared a picture of her father giving a sweet kiss to one of the calves and wrote, "Daddy" with a heart emoji. Sharing a picture of a dark rooster, she wrote "Don't mess with me".

Disha Patani's fun day out with farm animals

This is one of Disha Patani's few posts that she shared with her fans after she was caught flouting COVID-19 norms with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. For the unversed, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were caught driving near the Bandstand Promenade in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mumbai Police booked the two actors and a case was registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobeying the order of public servant). Since the section was available, the two actors were not arrested.

The Mumbai Police had shared a hilarious tweet that gave away the two actors' identities. They mentioned Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's movies War, Malang and Heropanti. According to the lockdown rules in Maharashtra, citizens are not allowed to step out of their houses before 7 am and after 2 pm, which would be effective till June 15, 2021.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff get caught flouting COVID-19 norms

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in filmmaker Prabhu Deva's Radhe. She played one of the lead roles in the movie as Diya Abhyankar. The movie also featured Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gautam Gulati, Megha Akash and many others. The film failed to impress the audience who gave it a low rating of 1.8 stars on IMDb.

Disha is currently filming for two movies. She will be seen in Balaji Motion Pictures' KTina where she may essay the role of Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor. She will also be featuring in the 2022 movie Ek Villain Returns which is a sequel to Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain.

