Disha Patani Shares Some Of Her Favourite 'go To' Exercises; Watch Video

Disha Patani took to Instagram on Sunday to share her favourite workouts which she does regularly. She posted a video where she lifted 70kgs of weight doing barbell squats. The video also has Disha Patani completing 3 sets of hip thrust by lifting 30 kgs. Next, she also does an elevated "stiffed leg" deadlift with a kettlebell. Lastly, she is doing her favourite hamstring curls, doing 3 sets with 10 reps each. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Some of my fav go to exercises". Watch the video here and check out what fans reacted to it below.

Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff was amazed at the actor's strength and motivation. "Woah, Deeeshuu," she wrote while actor Elli AvrRam commented: "Damnnnn Disha!" Disha Patani's sister Khushbu also left a comment that read: "Damn! Burning sensation." Tiger Shroff's sister hilariously tagged her fitness studio MMA Matrix gym in the comments.

Disha Patani's exercises motivate her 42 million+ followers on Instagram

Disha Patani has treated fans with daily workout motivation videos on her Instagram page regularly. Last year, the Malang actor celebrated gaining 40 million followers on Instagram with a workout video where she shared a clip lifting 60kgs with ease. She wrote, "40 million got me like 60kg 10 reps thank you my lovely fc’s for all the support and love, i’m nothing without you all (sic)." Check out the video below including some more videos of the actor sweating it out at the gym and motivating her followers for a daily fitness regimen.

Disha Patani's movies updates

Disha Patani is currently occupied shooting for Ek Villain Returns, where she will be playing the lead role alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai and the actor has been snapped on the sets of the upcoming Mohit Suri directorial quite often. The film produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 11, 2022. Disha is also currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will be released on May 13, coinciding with Eid-al Fitr celebrations this year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.