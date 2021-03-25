Disha Patani Shares Stunning Bikini Photo; Sister Khushboo, Elli AvrRam All Hearts

On Wednesday evening, Disha Patani shared a picture of herself from a beachy destination on her Instagram profile. She sported a peach strapless bikini and left her hair naturally open. She posed for the camera in a poised way. Sharing the pic, the actor ditched the caption and just dropped a monkey emoji. As soon as Disha Patani's Instagram post was up on the internet, the actor's fans rushed to drop comments on it and filled up her post with heart and fire emojis.

Her sister, Khushboo Patani was one of the firsts to drop an endearing comment. She wrote, "You look amazing," whereas rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff went on to call her "unreal". Disha's Malang co-star Elli AvrRam dropped stormy emojis whereas Dimple Kotecha, and many others also complimented her look. A user wrote, "You look so hot."

Disha shares a pic from a beachy destination

Earlier, Disha Patani dropped a video and revealed her favourite workout exercises. In the clip, the actor lifted 70kgs of weight while doing barbell squats. After this, she completed 3 sets of hip thrust by lifting 30 kgs. Not only this, but she also did an elevated stiffed leg deadlift with a kettlebell. Later on, Patani performed with the hamstring curls and repeatedly did 3 sets with 10 reps each. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Some of my fav go-to exercises". In no time, her video met with a flurry of comments. While many lauded her dedication, many also spoke about her fitness regime.

On the work front, Disha Patani announced in the first week of March that she kick-started the shooting for her upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham. She expressed excitement for the same and also unveiled the title poster of the movie. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the marquee on February 11, 2022. Mohit's first installment Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, garnered massive love from fans. Apart from this, the actor has another outing titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

(Promo source: Disha Patani's Instagram)

