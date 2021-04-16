Disha Patani Shares Throwback Video From The Time When She Had 'wings' | Watch

Indian actor Disha Patani is known for her fitness and dancing skills in the entertainment industry. The actor often posts various videos and photos from her work out and training. She recently shared a throwback video from the time she had 'wings'.

When Disha Patani had 'wings'

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram to share a reel video with her 43 million followers in which she was seen doing a side-flip in the air. The video was from a while ago as Disha mentioned in her caption. She added the music Moon (And It Went Like) by Kid Francescoli and wrote '#throwback to when I had wingsðŸ¦‹' in the caption.

Disha Patani's latest Instagram reel garnered over 1.5 million views, 350 thousand likes and 2,000 comments. Fans who are always impressed by Disha Patani's videos could not keep themselves from showering their love on this one. Fans commented with 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons on the post.

Disha Patani's fitness posts

Disha Patani is known for her fitness as she often takes her Instagram to inspire people for a healthier lifestyle. On March 8, 2021, she took to her Instagram to wish her followers on Women's Day. She also thanked her trainer Raakesh Yadhav for making her strong. She shared a reel video in which she was seen performing tornado kicks on the song Euphoria by BTS. In the caption, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor wrote 'Happy women’s day â¤ï¸ðŸŒ¸ thank you for making me strong @raakeshyadhav ðŸŒ¸'.

Several celebrities praised Disha Patani for her tornado kicks. While Sussanne Khan wrote 'ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Ufffff ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘wowwww', Caitlin Dechelle wrote 'Nice tornado kicks!!!!' in the comment section of the video. Several other celebrities including Elli AvrRam and Ayesha Shetty also praised the Malang actor.

On February 24, 2021, Disha shared another video in which she was seen doing a backflip and a cartwheel. The actor received much attention from her followers as the video received over 7.7 million views and one million likes. It also caught the attention of actor Tiger Shroff who wrote 'Woahhh wish I could do that' in the comments.

Promo Image Source: Disha Patani instagram

