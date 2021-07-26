Disha Patani Shows Off Her 'Spicy' Moves In New Video; Impresses Beau Tiger Shroff

Known for her stellar acting and fitness regime in Bollywood, Disha Patani recently stunned her fans with her Instagram video. The actor actively posts about her newly learned skills and achievement on her social media handle as her latest dance video impressed numerous netizens along with her beau actor Tiger Shroff. Take a look at Disha Patani turning the heat up on the dance floor.

Disha Patani flaunts her 'Spicy' moves

Taking to her Instagram, Disha Patani uploaded a new dance video featuring her choreographer Ankan Sen. Donning a stylish outfit, Patani wore brown pants with a mustard sweatshirt and sported a high ponytail. Perfectly executing the hall dance moves, Patani and Ankan Sen grooved to American rapper Ty Dolla Sign's single Spicy. Disha wrote in the caption, "Juss chillin🐤 choreography @ankan_sen7 shot @shariquealy 💃 #spicytydollasign 🦆".

Netizens' reaction to Disha's 'Spicy' dance moves

Fans and celebrities alike were left impressed with the young actor's dancing ability. Beau Tiger Shroff was quick to comment 'Clean' under the post while Krishna Shroff dropped a couple of emojis under the post. The comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis as fans appeared to have enjoyed the actor's performance.

More on Disha Patani's Instagram posts

This would not be the first time for the actor to leave her fans stunned with her talents. Amassing a huge following of over 45 million followers, Disha has a penchant for flaunting new skills and achievements on her social media, from fitness goals to makeup looks. Recently, the actor left netizens speechless after executing a difficult parkour stunt as she backflipped from an incredible height. In another video shared on her Instagram, she set a new record in weighted squats for herself by completing one rep of 80 KG.

Disha Patani on the work front

The actor made her debut in Bollywood in the sport biographical movie titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Her movies Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3 and Radhe. The young actor is currently shooting for Mohit Suri's upcoming thriller Ek Villain 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

