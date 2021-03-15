Disha Patani Shows What Her 'Sunday’s Be Like', Shares Stunning Pictures

On Sunday, actor Disha Patani shared a series of selfies and gave a sneak-peek into her relaxed weekend mood. She pulled off a cartoon-printed pink night suit and left her hair naturally open. She posed for the selfies while being seated on her bed and wrote “Sunday’s be like,” followed by flower emojis. Fans complimented Disha’s no-makeup look and dropped comments like “Super fresh,” “So beautiful” and others. Many simply flooded the comments section with fire emoticons.

Disha Patani's 'Sunday mood'

Meanwhile, on Women’s Day, Disha Patani thought of a different way to wish fans. She dropped a video from her training studio and went on to thank her action trainer and martial arts expert, Raakesh Yadhav, who has been helping her out to perform tough stunts. Sharing the same, she wrote, “Happy Women’s Day. Thank you for making me strong Raakesh Yadhav.”

Recently, Disha's photos with John Abraham surfaced on the internet. The duo was spotted at a beach in Mumbai while they were shooting for their upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns. This is the first time when Disha and John will be seen sharing screen space together. In the pics, while John sported a black hoodie, the Baaghi actor wore a bathrobe.

It was in the first week of March when Disha Patani announced that she kick-started the shooting for Ek Villain Returns. She also posted a photo that featured John Abraham, director Mohit Suri, and the producers of the upcoming film. She expressed excitement and wrote, "And it begins". The makers also unveiled the title poster of the same. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the marquee on February 11, 2022. Mohit's first installment Ek Villain garnered massive love from fans.

Apart from this, the actor has another outing titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Recently, Randeep shared a throwback pic from the hospital and revealed that his knee had dislocated while doing an action scene on the sets of his film. The makers unveiled a new poster and revealed that the film will hit the screens on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.