Disha Patani Soaks In The Sun In A Brown Bikini While On A Vacation In The Maldives

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a picture of herself on April 19, 2021. The actor had been clicked earlier leaving from Mumbai Airport with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff as the two made their way to the Maldives. The picture that the actor shared was one where she is seated on the sand. Patani has her eyes closed as she is leaning back to soak in the rays of the sun in the picture. Blue skies and clear waters surround her on the beach where she seems to be distanced and isolated from everyone with not another soul in sight in the picture.

Disha Patani shares a sizzling picture from her Maldives trip

Disha Patani is wearing a brown bikini in the picture with fringes of the same colour for embellishments. Her hair has been allowed to flow free as it cascades down her back in natural waves. The actor does not seem to have a lot of makeup on her face barring a light tint on her lips the same colour as her bikini.

Disha Patani’s Instagram followers complimented her look in the comments section of the post. They said that she looked absolutely ravishing in the picture. Many people said that she was among the most beautiful actors in Bollywood. Most people commented on the picture using emojis that ranged from the lovestruck face emoji to the fire emoji. The image received 322k likes and 3559 comments in under half an hour of the actor uploading the picture and the number is on the rise.

In the most recent paparazzi photos, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were heading for a vacation together. On Sunday morning, the paparazzi caught the rumoured couple at Mumbai airport. Disha was dressed in a pink crop top, a pink mask, a blue shrug, and ripped blue jeans. Her ensemble was completed by dark glasses and an LV bag slung over her shoulder. Tiger wore all black, including a black hat, black pants, dark sunglasses, and a face mask. “Bon voyage #tigershroff #dishapatani as they take off to the Maldives for holidays,” one of the accounts that posted the photo captioned their tweet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.