Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy Glam Up Anshul Garg's Birthday Bash

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa recently attended a party hosted in honour of Anshul Garg’s birthday. Disha and Mouni were part of a world tour headlined by Akshay Kumar and have since become close friends. Recently, they joined Sonam for Anshul’s birthday party oin Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, the three actresses shared pictures from the get together. Mouni posted a picture on her Instagram stories with all the party guests. The Brahmastra star wrote over it, “Thank you Aparshakti Khurana for an amazing evening and even yummier food." She tagged Disha, playback singer Stebin Ben, Sonam, Zara Khan and Uday Singh Gauri, all of whom posed in the image.

In another post, Mouni shared a picture of herself hugging Disha as they smiled together. She tagged the Ek Villain Returns actress in a picture and added a pink heart sticker along with it. In another picture on her Instagram stories, Mouni posed with all the guests at the close-knit party, and captioned it, “The Entertainers,” while adding a heart alongside it. Check out the pictures below.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy get mobbed by fans

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were mobbed by the fans, who surrounded them after they exited a restaurant in Mumbai. The situation was quickly mitigated by the police, who established control over the mob and cleared the way for Disha. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

The BFFs came from the restaurant after attending Anshul Garg's birthday bash. As they were making their way out of the eatery, as seen in the video, fans tried to take selfies with them. However, a policeman who was present there and helped them find their way out by controlling the fans. At the moment, Disha Patani was seen clutching onto Mouni Roy’s hand.