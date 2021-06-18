Disha Patani Stuns In An Animal Printed Bikini While Collecting Seashells On The Shore

Disha Patani shared a picture on Instagram on Friday afternoon in which she stunned in a printed bikini by the beach. Looked like the throwback pic was from one of her vacations in the past. Disha accessorised her look with dainty jewellery and showed the seashells collected by her. She left her hair naturally open and smiled for the camera while looking down. Within a few seconds, the actor's post on the social media feed grabbed 5K likes and is still counting. Here's a quick sneak peek of the same and several fans also rushed to drop comments on it. Disha ditched a caption for the post and dropped a shell emoji.

Bikini-clad Disha offers shells by the beach

Disha Patani's bikini photos often surface on the internet as she keeps sharing glimpses of her vacay diaries. Only recently, she posted a photo in which she pulled off a neon pink bikini while being seated near the seashore. Caitlin Dechelle, Khushboo Patani, among many others, dropped endearing comments on the post. She had jetted off to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff to ring in the New Year. While they did not share any pics together, they were spotted doing the same activities in the same villa.

However, it was on her 28th birthday when she treated fans to a series of pics and selfies with the Heropanti actor. Not only this, but she also received sweet wishes from Tiger's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna. Tiger also wished Disha in a quirky way by dropping a video in which they showcased their dance moves. Earlier, the duo shared many videos while they were learning stunts and exercises with their trainers.

Disha Patani's movies

Disha was last seen in the film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and others. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film garnered mixed reviews from fans. She will be seen alongside John Abraham in the Mohit Suri directorial, Ek Villian Returns. The shooting of the same had begun earlier but was then put to a halt due to the lockdown.

