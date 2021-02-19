Disha Patani stuns in traditional avatar at wedding, strikes pose with Siddharth Mahadevan

Disha Patani’s pictures flaunting her fitness, dance or relaxation on the beach often go viral. The actor recently showed that she can carry the ethnic look well too. Her graceful moments in traditional wear from the wedding of her friend became a talking point on social media.

Disha Patani’s pictures from wedding

Disha Patani had been sharing pictures from the wedding of her friend, Subhrasu with Upasana. Sharing a photo with them, she had written, ‘Congratulations my best friend and the most beautiful bride.’

She later posted her own pictures, dazzling in a gorgeous blue lehenga by Arpita Mehta. While Disha credited her hair and make-up artists in those snaps, for her next appearance she decided to take the responsibility in her own hands.

As she wrote ‘hair and makeup by me’ sharing a selfie in a shiny pastel coloured gown, her rumoured boyfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff was most impressed. He posted a fire emoji to convey his admiration.

Disha also posed with Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddharth, as well as the couple. The Zinda singer was dressed in a cream-coloured traditional outfit.

Later, they were also spotted at the airport, as they arrived. Netizens, however, speculated if they were collaborating on a music video.

Disha Patani on the professional front

Disha Patani was recently announced as one of the leads in Ek Villain 2, where she is featuring alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She will next star in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Among other projects in her kitty include KTina, being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

