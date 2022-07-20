Disha Patani Talks About Her Rapport With 'great Friend' Tiger Shroff; 'We Enjoy..'

While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, the duo's special bond is hailed by fans. The Ek Villain Returns star recently spilt beans on her rapport with Tiger, adding that they're extremely like-minded. Disha hailed Tiger for being hardworking despite his talents, adding that he has taught her discipline.

Patani mentioned that they're 'great friends' who laugh at stupid things, enjoy anime together and seek happiness in the simple pleasures of life. Disha and Tiger have previously worked together in Baaghi 2 as well as in the music video of Befikra. Disha is also believed to share a close-knit bond with Tiger's family and their social media exchanges often grab eyeballs.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, while promoting Ek Villain Returns, Disha spoke about how she and Tiger motivate each other. "I don’t think I can motivate Tiger. In fact, he motivates me. Whatever little I have been able to do, it is thanks to his team. I always wanted to learn martial arts but couldn’t. Tiger inspired me and he is very hardworking and despite being so talented, he wakes up on time and daily does his training, no matter what. I have learnt discipline from him," she said.

She added that they're 'great friends' because of their like-mindedness. "We seek happiness in small pleasures of life," Disha concluded.

Disha is gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri's action thriller Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Coming as a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. Disha will be taking on the role of a Marathi woman named Rasika, who will go to any length to get certain things in life.

More on Tiger Shroff's work front

The Heropanti star will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with superstar Akshay Kumar. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He also has Ganapath: Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

