Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together For The First Time After Break Up Reports

It is said to be the first time Disha and Tiger have been sighted together following the reports of their break up.
Disha Patani, who is currently working on her upcoming film Project K, attended the event in a casual outfit and open tresses.
Tiger, who is gearing up for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath - Part 1, opted for an all-black outfit for the event.
Disha and Tiger were first seen together in the music video for the 2016 song Befikra. Their impeccable chemistry eventually gave rise to the rumours.
They eventually started appearing together, which only helped circulate the rumours of their relationship.
However, reports of their break up made rounds on social media in August 2022, following which their public appearances also halted. Many fans are wondering if they are reconciling.