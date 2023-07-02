Last Updated:

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together For The First Time After Break Up Reports

Actress Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were recently spotted together at an event in New Delhi for the first time since their reported break-up.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: YogenShah/Twitter

Rumoured exes Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff recently attended an event in Delhi together. 

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: Twitter

It is said to be the first time Disha and Tiger have been sighted together following the reports of their break up. 

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: Twitter

The two were along with their friends while spectating the event. 

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: Twitter

Disha Patani, who is currently working on her upcoming film Project K, attended the event in a casual outfit and open tresses.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: Twitter

Tiger, who is gearing up for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath - Part 1, opted for an all-black outfit for the event.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: Twitter

Disha and Tiger were first seen together in the music video for the 2016 song Befikra. Their impeccable chemistry eventually gave rise to the rumours.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: Twitter

They eventually started appearing together, which only helped circulate the rumours of their relationship.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: Twitter

However, reports of their break up made rounds on social media in August 2022, following which their public appearances also halted. Many fans are wondering if they are reconciling.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Image: Twitter

The actors appeared in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. Disha had a special appearance in the 2020 film Baaghi 3, also starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

