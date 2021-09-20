Disha Patani Tries Her Hands At Sketching; Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Reacts

Apart from creating magic on screen with her scintillating moves and glamorous looks, actor Disha Patani recently impressed fans with another skill. The actor, who is stuck at home, sick, is a huge anime fan and is currently obsessing over the show Tokyo Revengers. Disha took to Instagram and shared a couple of sketches to do away with her boredom.

The Baaghi 2 actor shared the first sketches drawn by her and showed her love for anime characters. Sharing the pictures, Disha wrote, "My first ever attempt when you’re stuck at home kinda hobby. Hoping to get better at it" (sic). Disha’s s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother, who shares a great bond with Disha, commented on the post and wished her a speedy recovery. “Get well sooooon deeeeeshu (sic)", followed by two heart emojis.

Disha Patani tries her hands at sketching while being stuck at home

Disha recently wrapped up the second schedule of her upcoming thriller-action film titled Ek Villain Returns. With the shooting of the movie in full swing, fans are eagerly waiting for more details about the movie. The film features Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. With the conclusion of the second schedule, Disha took to Instagram to share pictures from the wrap-up party with the team and crew of the movie.

''It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication, nothing without you all big hug and lots of love”, she wrote then alongside a video of her cheering for the movie along with her team. Currently, in the filming stage, not many details have been revealed by the makers, However, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 11 next year.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha who made her debut in Bollywood with the sport biographical movie titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's production KTina, Yoddha, and the second installment of Mohit Suri's directorial suspense action Malang 2.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ayeshashroff