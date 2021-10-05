Disha Patani Turns Her 'Chill' Mode On To Groove To The Popular 'Woman' Dance Challenge

Considered one of the best dancers of Bollywood, actor Disha Patani put on her tap shoes to participate in a trending dance challenge. Known to be an avid social media user, the young actor has entertained her fans with several dancing videos on her Instagram. Always impressed by her skills, her videos have the tendency to make rounds on the internet and her latest video is no exception.

Disha Patani dances to Woman

American rapper Doja Cat sent the internet into a frenzy after dropping the catchy single Woman in October. Her fans were quick to develop groovy moves to the beat which ensued a global dance trend. Hopping on the bandwagon, Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani took to her Instagram to upload a throwback dance video with her dance partners dancing on the song.

Sporting grey sweatpants with a pink crop top, the actor completed her look with a matching bucket hat concealing her face partially. She also added her own style to the dance as the choreography matched the upbeat vibes of the music. She uploaded the picture with the caption, ''Throwback to us just chilling 😜 #womandancechallenge #dojacat''.

Disha Patani on Instagram

This is not the first time that the actor has left everyone impressed by acing popular dance challenges. Disha has often treated her fans with many dance videos as recently she performed the complex choreography to the track Spicy by Dolla Sign. Known to be a fitness enthusiast, the actor also shared a glimpse into her vigorous exercise routine which includes Mix Martial Arts and heavy lifting.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also starred Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in the thriller actioner Ek Villain 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham, directed by Mohit Suri. Disha announced the release date of the film on her Instagram by writing, ''Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna - 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022''. Some of her popular film works include M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome to New York, Malang and more.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani