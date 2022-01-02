Disha Patani Turns Mermaid In Latest Vacay Pics; Netizens Heart Actor's Flawless Look

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring with glimpses from her recent getaway with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Though the duo hasn't shared any pictures, their posts seemingly confirm that they're on the same vacation. The MS Dhoni actor turned mermaid in her latest clicks from the Maldives, which she shared on social media.

Disha Patani shares vacay pictures

Disha Patani recently posted a series of her bikini photos on social media. All her fans were stunned to see actor's latest photos and swamped her post with tons of praise. The Malang actor looked stunning while posing in a two-piece pink coloured bikini set in the sea. She could be seen chilling in the water with sunlight striking her face. Numerous fans were delighted to see her photos and took to the comments section to share words of praise for her. Fans wrote, "I'm nymphomaniac", "Looking great", "Pic credit @tigerjackieshroff" and others dropped heart, fire and evil eye emojis.

Recently, on the New Year, Disha Patani also shared some pictures of nature on her Instagram handle. The Radhe star wrote in the caption, "To more beautiful sunsets happy new year everyone hope this year brings new opportunities to laugh and love more".

Disha Patani on work front

On the work front, Disha Patani recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Yodha. The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Produced by Karan Johar under the baner of Dharma Productions, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on November 11, 2022. On wrapping up the shoot of Yodha, Disha uploaded some pictures from the sets and wrote, "Thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait #yodha @sidmalhotra @sagarambre_ #pushkarojha".

Apart from Yodha, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's action thriller Ek Villain Returns. The upcoming Indian Hindi-language film is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series, which stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@dishapatani)