Disha Patani Wishes 'happiest Bday' To Her Co-star And 'living Legend' Jackie Chan

Disha Patani recently posted a throwback photo of herself with her co-actor, Jackie Chan, on the occasion of his birthday and sent warm wishes to him through social media. She also praised him by saying that he was an amazing co-star and even added how much she loved him.

Disha Patani wishes her Kung Fu Yoga co-star, Jackie Chan

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this adorable photo of herself sitting with legendary actor Jackie Chan, in which they both can be seen posing for the camera with smiling faces. In the photo, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a white coloured winter attire while Jackie Chan, on the other hand, can be seen in a completely black look.

In the caption, she wished him a happy birthday and stated that he was a living legend and one of the most amazing human beings she’d ever known. She then addressed Jackie Chan with a nickname, ‘taguuu’, and added how much she loved him.

Many of the fans took to Disha Patani’s Instagram post and wished Jackie Chan on his birthday. Others dropped in heart symbols to show how much they loved him. Many fans also added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how thrilled they were to see Disha Patani and Jackie Chan together. Some of the fans also praised her and added that she looked cute in the photo while others dropped in fire symbols. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Disha Patani and Jackie Chan’s photo together.





Disha Patani on the work front

After showcasing her acting skills in a variety of movies, Disha Patani is now gearing up for the release of three of her upcoming movies. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe will showcase Disha Patani in a significant role alongside other popular actors in the cast. The movie has been slated to release in May 2021. She will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to Ek Villain alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and others. The movie is expected to have a theatrical release in February 2022. Disha Patani will also essay a significant role in Balaji Motion Pictures’ KTina.

