Disha Patani Wraps Up 'Yodha' Shoot; Actor Shares BTS Pics As She Thanks 'fabulous' Team

Actor Disha Patani has had a busy schedule shooting for her upcoming venture Yodha along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Disha finally wrapped up the shoot of the action-thriller film, and taking to her Instagram account, the actor expressed her feelings on her amazing journey while filming for the movie. Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and the film is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Take a look at Disha Patani's post :

Sharing the post, Disha captioned the picture, "Thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait for #yodha @sidmalhotra @sagarambre_ #pushkarojha." In the picture, Disha is seen posing with the Yodha team along with Sidharth Malhotra, they are seen doing the popular BTS finger pose. While Disha looked radiant in a white-yellow coloured flower printed dress, Sidharth too grabbed eyeballs as the actor was clad in a blue-white coloured outfit.

Disha Patani on working in the film Yodha

Earlier, Disha, in a conversation with the popular web portal Pinkvilla, had opened up about her first reaction on hearing the script of the film Yodha.

Disha said, “When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team. As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note.”

Disha Patani who is known for her exceptional dancing and flexibility skills will showcase some amazing action in the upcoming action thriller Yodha. Disha was so far seen playing submissive and soft characters in movies like Baaghi 3, Malang and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, but in this upcoming flick, the actor is going to flaunt some cool martial arts skills for which she did a lot of training for months. Sidharth and Disha will be paired in a film for the first time, and the audience is eagerly waiting to see the duo on-screen. The film will hit the floors on November 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani