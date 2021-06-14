Disha Patani's Birthday Quiz: Guess Her Co-stars In These Popular Movies

Disha Patani has garnered a huge fanbase through her work in the world of cinema, over the years. The actor, who celebrates her birthday on June 13, turned 29 this year. Not only has she worked in films in the Bollywood industry, but she has also entertained her fans in other languages by extending her talent and hard work to Chinese and Telugu films. Disha Patani’s movies have received immense love from the audience and so have the characters that she has essayed on the screen. Here is a fun Disha Patani quiz for all her fans, to check how well they know the actor, her films, and her co-actors in them.

Disha Patani's birthday quiz – Guess the co-stars:

1) Disha Patani was one of the many (over 20) other actors who made a cameo appearance in Welcome To New York. Which actor essayed the male lead character in this 2018 film?

a. Abhishek Bachchan

b. Tiger Shroff

c. Diljit Dosanjh

d. Salman Khan

2) A Miss Universe title winner played a prominent role in the same film Welcome To New York, that Disha guest-starred in. Can you guess who it was?

a.Lara Dutta

b. Sushmita Sen

c. Aishwarya Rai

d. Priyanka Chopra

3) Disha Patani essayed the role of an Indian cricketer’s first love interest in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Who played the role of the cricketer?

a. Rajkummar Rao

b. Sushant Singh Rajput

c. Shahid Kapoor

d. Farhan Akhtar

4) Another actor played the key role of the cricketer’s second love interest in the same film. Can you recognize who she was?

a. Kriti Sanon

b. Pooja Hegde

c. Sara Ali Khan

d. Kiara Advani

5) Disha Patani starred in the 2017 Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga. An extremely eminent actor, famous for his films around martial art leads the cast of the film. Who was he?

a. Jackie Chan

b. Jaden Smith

c. Bruce Lee

d. Sylvester Stallone

6) Loafer was Disha Patani’s debut film, which released in 2015. Which male actor did she star opposite?

a. Allu Arjun

b. Prabhas

c. Varun Tej

d. Vijay Deverakonda

7) Disha Patani was seen essaying a lead role in the action-thriller Baaghi 2, a sequel. Which actor reprised his character of Ronny in it, from its prequel?

a. Siddharth Malhotra

b. Tiger Shroff

c. Vidyut Jamwal

d. John Abraham

8) Disha was seen in a special appearance in an ‘item song’ in Baaghi 3. Which actor played the lead female character in the film?

a. Tara Sutaria

b. Kiara Advani

c. Shraddha Kapoor

d. Alia Bhatt

9) 2020 saw Disha Patani romance a leading male actor in the film Malang. Can you guess who the actor was?

a. Ranbir Kapoor

b. Aditya Roy Kapur

c. Ranveer Singh

d. Tiger Shroff

10) Disha Patani in Radhe, played the love interest of an undercover cop. Which actor portrayed the role on the screen?

a. Aamir Khan

b. Salman Khan

c. Shah Rukh Khan

d. Hrithik Roshan

The correct answers are:

c. a. b. d. a. c. b. c. b. b.

Kung Fu Yoga, the Chinese film Disha starred in, was a very high-grossing film in China. The latest film release of the 29-year old actor was Radhe. She is expected to be seen in Ek Villain Returns.

Promo Image: Disha Patani Instagram

