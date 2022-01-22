Disha Patani's Dance Mix To 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Has Netizens Swooning | Watch

The new Netflix thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein was released on the platform on the occasion of Makar Sakranti. The series has been winning hearts and topping the charts of everyone's watchlist since then. Not just fans but celebrities, too, are loving this complete entertainment package. Recently, Bollywood actor Disha Patani was seen dancing off to the special mix of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Disha Patani recently grooved in a new reel video, taking the excitement level a notch higher. The Malang actor was seen dancing off to the special mix of the two new versions of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Disha wore a black off-shoulder metallic mini dress, in which she looked stunning. She ups the styling quotient with the amazing dance beats, starting with a slow tempo and enting into a high octane dance number. The second dress features Disha in a silver crop top and white cargo pants.

The video has been posted by Netflix on its official Instagram handle, which the actor also reposted on her Instagram account, The caption read, "Can't keep calm because the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein dance mix is here 🔥🔥 Come take this groovy challenge with us! Tag @dishapatani and @netflix_in in your Reels and we will repost the best ones. #TheYKKAgroove #DishaPatani #InstaReels #ReelsChallenge #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein (sic)".

Take a look at the video below:

'Mindblowing': Fans react to Disha Patani's video

Soon after Netflix posted the video on Instagram, fans have been swooning over the Radhey actor's dance performance. A fan wrote, "🔥woow mind blowing (sic)", while another commented, "This song cross to 1B+ view 🔥 (sic)". A third fan wrote, "So gorgeous (sic)".

Take a look at some more comments from fans below:

More about 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein created a lot of buzz on social media and is getting an incredible response from audiences. The series stars Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Aanchal Singh in lead roles as the trio gets entangled in a twisted tale of love and hate.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

(Image: @the_story_seeker/@dishapatani/Instagram)