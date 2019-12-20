Disha Patani's Electrifying Dance Moves That Will Make You Groove

Disha Patani has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. Even though the actor made her debut film three years back she still managed to be one of the bankable actors in the industry. Disha is one of the actors roped in with one of the three Khans which is Salman Khan where she starred with him in the film Bharat. Along with her acting skills, fans also love Disha’s dance moves. In every film, Disha has to shake a leg and giver her fans a new song which they can grove on. Here are some Disha Patani’s songs that you must add to your party list.

Also read | Salman Khan: How Has He Been An Inspiration To Actor Disha Patani?

Slow motion from Bharat

Composed by Vishal Shekhar, the song Slow Motion was from the film Bharat with starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This is a complete groovy track and is a must add to your party playlist. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakash Aziz. The song was penned by Irshad Kamil.

Also read | Disha Patani In 2019: A Look Back At Her Relationships, Movies, And Hairstyles

Mundiyan from Baaghi 2

Composed by Sandeep Shirodkar and Panjabi Mc. Mukdiyan is a dance number which you can groove on. The song is from the film Baaghi 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff in a pivotal role, The song was sung by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal. The song was written by Ginny Diwan.

Also read | Disha Patani Turns Into A Makeup Artist With Her Latest Instagram Post, Check Pictures

Befikra

Befikra is a single sung and composed by the popular duo, Meet Bros. Written by Kumar, the video is directed by Sam Bombay. Starring Disha and Tiger, Meet Bros dropped this single in 2016 and it is still one of the most loved songs. The music video has over 13 million views on the popular video streaming platform, YouTube. The song was from the film Baaghi 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff in a pivotal role.

Also read | Disha Patani's Instagram Pic Proves She Has An Alternate Career Option Sorted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.