Disha Patani's Fun Freestyle Dance Video From The Time She Had Fringes, Watch

Disha Patani recently uploaded an old dance video from the time when she had fringes. In the video, she can be seen dancing at a studio to the song Bum Tam Tam. She can be seen pulling off a famous Matt Steffanina dance routine with the right groove.

Disha Patani’s throwback dance video

Disha Patani recently posted a fun video where she can be seen dancing to an upbeat song. In the video posted, she can be seen dancing along with Harsh Vardhan Khemka as they do a proper freestyle routine on the song Bum Tam Tam by MC Fioti remixed by J Balvin. The choreography was originally done by the famous International dancer Matt Steffanina. In the video put up, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a pair of yoga pants with an olive colour jacket around her waist. She can also be seen wearing a white crop sweatshirt in the post. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how the throwback post is from when she had fringes and was totally into dancing. Have a look at the fun freestyle video here.

Dish Patani’s fun Tik Tok video

Dish Patani recently posted a fun video of herself where she can be seen lip-synching to a famous Tik Tok dialogue. In the video, she can be seen casually dressed as she has been practising self-isolation amidst the Coronavirus related crisis. She can be seen lip-syncing to the dialogue that says she is a baby. In the caption for the post, Disha Patani has put up a funky emoticon. Have a look at the fun video here.

