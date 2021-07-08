Disha Patani's Heavy Weight Rep Leaves Beau Tiger Shroff Impressed; Check Out The Video

Known as one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani has once again set the standards high for a 'strong' celebrity in the industry. Giving fitness goals to many online, Disha has added another record to her credit as seen in her latest Instagram video. Sweating it out in the gym, check out Disha setting a new record for herself and leaving her fans impressed.

Disha Patani's 80 kg rep

In the video on Instagram, Disha can be seen guided by her instructor Rajendra Dhole to prepare for her first 80 kg squat. Getting into the right form, the actress successfully pulled off one 80 kg squat. Commending her hard work, the instructor began to applaud Disha while the actress celebrated her new record by sharing a high five with the instructor. In the caption, she thanked her coach for guiding her throughout the rep.

Disha impresses the Shroff family and fans

The 29-year-old actress is no stranger to praises when it comes to her fitness goals. However, a special squad appeared thoroughly impressed by her achievement namely Krishna Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff and Tiger Shroff. Beau Tiger Shroff was quick to comment "Next level" under the post while Krishna Jackie Shroff commented "Strong". Commending her fitness journey, Ayesha Shroff wrote, "This is the same girl who started squats with an empty bar!!! Mehnat!". Fans also applauded the young actress and wrote about how she inspired them.

More on Disha Patani's workout videos

This is not the first time that the actress has displayed her fitness skills online. Amassing over 44 million followers on social media, the actress flaunts her gym skills online and gives out major fitness goals to the fans. Earlier, Disha uploaded a video of her executed two sets of 70 kg squats and left her fans impressed. In one post, the actress documented her practice session for perfecting a backflip. In another post, the actress showed her skills in roundhouse kick variations on the occasion of International Women's day and thanked her coach for making her strong.

