Disha Patani's IGTV Videos That You Must Check Out Right Away

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is currently quarantining at her home. These days, she is communicating with her co-stars and fans on social media. Patani often shares throwback pictures, stories with her furry buddies, and videos of herself on Instagram. She also posts IGTV videos featuring her television commercials and the making of films. We have compiled some of her best IGTV videos that you must watch. Take a look.

1. The making of Sara

After the release of her film Malang, Disha Patani shared an IGTV video featuring what went into the making of her character Sara. She played Aditya Roy Kapur’s love interest in the romantic psychological thriller film. Disha Patani essays the role of a young, bubbly, and carefree girl who wants to explore the world and overcome her fears. Besides leading actors, filmmaker Mohit Suri also appreciates her role as Sara.

2. BTS of Humraah

Disha Patani shared a video showcasing behind-the-scenes and the making of the Malang’s song. The duo shared their experience of being a part of Humraah song. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoyed the water sports and concerts, besides other adventurous activities. Kapur revealed that he did not feel he was working. Take a look at the IGTV video.

Also read: Nora Fatehi's Throwback Pictures With Disha Patani Prove They Are Pro At Posing

Also read: Disha Patani Joins Bandwagon Of Celebs Finding Tiger Shroff & His Mom’s Pics ‘cute'

3. Television commercial

Disha Patani has been a part of the Nescafe television commercial. The brand is known for its creative and relatable ideas that regular people can apply in their lives. This quirky IGTV showcases how after consuming a can of cold coffee her mind floods with the innovating idea of making her memes. Patani starts to imagine herself into some of the most popular internet memes and dialogues. Take a look.

Also read: Disha Patani Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Says She 'won't Refuse 4 Or More Boyfriends'

Also read: Disha Patani Has Quarantine Reunion With 'favourite Boys', Netizens Ask 'where Is Tiger?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.