Disha Patani often takes to her social media account to share several action-packed glimpses from her practice sessions at the gym and receives heaps of praise for her precision and hard work. She most recently took to Instagram to flaunt her skill as she pulled off a triple kick with perfection. The Bollywood star's video immediately grabbed the attention of her rumoured beau and actor, Tiger Shroff, who headed to the comments section to hail her work.

Disha Patani's video catches Tiger Shroff's attention

The Baaghi 2 co-stars sparked dating rumours a while ago and often drop some rather sweet comments on each other's posts online. Disha Patani's most recent video saw her pull off a triple kick efficiently and she gained heaps of praise from several fans and followers. She can be seen in black-and-white workout attire as she then jumped up into the air and kicked a punching bag three times mid-air. Shroff hailed her 'clean' move and also added a fire emoticon as he commented on his rumoured girlfriend's post. Others flooded the comments section with heart, fire and clapping emoticons as they cheered the Bollywood star on.

Shroff recently celebrated his birthday and apart from other Bollywood stars, Patani also headed to social media to extend her wishes to the actor on his special day. She shared a sweet video of the actor smiling from ear to ear for the camera as she penned down a heartwarming note. Calling him her 'best friend', she thanked him for being an inspiring person through his hard work and 'most beautiful soul'. She wrote, "Happiest b’day my best friend, thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul, you’re beautiful"

Tiger Shroff also recently shared a teaser of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and could be seen in several action-packed stunt sequences. Disha Patani shared a glimpse from the clip and quipped, "You're hot" as she hailed her rumoured boyfriend in the teaser of his next film. Other celebrities also hailed the Bollywood star as he unveiled the first glimpse of his role from the upcoming action flick.

