Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Aleksandar Shares Video With Actor Amid Dating Rumours

Disha Patani has been in the headlines for her relationship with model Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Recently, Aleksandar shared a montage video with the actor on his Instagram on Wednesday (February 8).

In the video, the duo can be seen flaunting their fashion styles donning various outfits, posing for mirror selfies. A short part of the clip also shows them having fun with a filter. Aleksandar captioned the post, “Fashion, yes yes yes!”.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were formerly rumoured to be dating. But neither of them ever made a public confession of their relationship.

Tiger Shroff previously reacted to question on the rumoured breakup with Disha Patani by saying, "Well, there has been gossip about us for a very long time. We have always insisted that we are incredible friends, and thus it is right now. In spite of the rumours on the internet, Shroff insisted, "I am single. At least, that is my opinion, and I am now exploring.

More on Disha Patani and Aleksandar Ilic's rumoured relationship

The speculations around Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic's relationship started after they were frequently seen together in Mumbai as they entered and exited their favourite restaurants.

Alex Ilic is Serbian and has lived in India for a while. He was handled by the same management company as Disha Patani. The two are rumoured to have shared a flat together back in 2015.

Despite sharing numerous photos of one another on their individual social media accounts, Alex and Disha have not publicly acknowledged their relationship.

In terms of her professional life, Disha Patani will next be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Yodha. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha are the film's directors.