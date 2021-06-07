Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Praises Tiger Shroff's 'hardwork' As He Posts Shirtless Pic

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently took to social media to share a set of pictures, flaunting his well-toned body. In the collage shared, he was enjoying the view at a high-range area while going shirtless for the camera. In the caption for the post, the actor mentioned that the pictures are from his Sunday plans. In the comment section of the post, various people have complimented the actor over his physique. One of the many people to drop a comment was Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani.

Tiger Shroff’s shirtless picture

Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. In the photographs shared, he was seen standing on top of a cliff amidst misty and grey weather. The actor is spotted enjoying the view while posing for the camera with an intense look across his face. In the first candid shot, he is seen looking at the rocky ground while the picture has been taken from a higher angle. In the second half of the collage picture, Tiger Shroff is looking at the cloudy sky while the background is foggy and hazy.

Tiger Shroff has gone shirtless in these pictures, showing off his well-maintained physique. He opted for a pair of dark blue denims and a simple neckpiece which is a crucial part of his most outfits. The actor also added a pair of black shades which enhance the style quotient of the pictures.

Tiger Shroff kept the caption simple by adding two hashtags to express his thoughts. The first hashtag indicates that the pictures are from his recent Sunday outing while the second hashtag reflects on his mood. Have a look at the post on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various celebs dropped compliments for the Heropanti star. His sister Krishna Jackie Shroff used a few ‘flame’ emoticons to express her thoughts on the picture. Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, also jotted down her thoughts on the picture. She has written that his physique is a result of sheer hard work.

