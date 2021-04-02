Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo's New Workout Video Leaves Fans Impressed | Watch

Disha Patani's elder sister, an Indian Army officer, Khushboo Patani left her fans in awe after she released new workout videos. Focusing on the upper and middle abs, Khusbhoo urged everyone to 'warmup and cool down' before exercise and requested them not to hurt their back.

One fan wrote, "Yes cooling is important...I get cramps in abdomen. don't know why", and Khushboo replied, "go slow. It happens body is surprised maybe you have not done before .. middle abs hit lower back badly please do cool down and warm-up." [sic]

One user wrote, "Very difficult to lift body without locking my legs while performing upper abs crunch..ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢..any suggestions??". Responding to this, Khushboo wrote, "so lock it .. develop stamina and strength first then do this . Takes time" [sic] Another user asked, "Could you suggest about diet for tummy in, rice and wheat are staple food here" and Khushboo said, "avoid wheat at night" [sic] READ | Disha Patani shares stunning bikini photo; sister Khushboo, Elli AvrRam all hearts

A fan wrote, "Bro....will this really help me to make my abs tight ??? Can this exercise help me in my core ?( Please make a vedio on back pain relief and leg muscles stretch relief video)" and Khushboo told him, "100 percent. I developed mine .will make . Leg stretching is there please check out"

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna liked Khushboo's upper abs workout video.

Disha Patani on the work front

Disha Patani made her acting debut with Loafer. She then starred in the popular biography of M.S Dhoni called M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also played the role of Asmita in the Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga. In 2018, she played the role of Neha in Baaghi 2 for which she got a very positive response from the audience. She is currently working on projects like KTina, Radhe, and Ek Villain Returns