'Disha Salian & I Were Planning Trip To Shimla Day Before She Died': Friend Rashami Desai

In an explosive revelation, Disha Salian's friend, actor Rashami Desai, revealed that Disha was planning a holiday together with her friends a day before she allegedly committed suicide, adding that she had spoken to her on the phone on June 7 regarding the same. "On June 7, when I spoke to her, we were planning a trip to Shimla in October. One of my very close friend's birthday party was there so we were planning the Shimla trip, so then we said we should meet and talk," said Rashami Desai.

"I spoke to her a day prior to the incident. That had nothing to do with the party (on June 8), we spoke very normally. We did not speak at length that time actually, we said that we could not talk everything on the phone, so we eventually made plans to meet later on but the next day I got the sad news," said Rashami Desai.

Desai also denied knowing about the party that allegedly happened on June 8. "I know Disha since a very long time but I was not aware of the party in Juhu," she said.

However, the actor also then claimed that although Disha was a very close friend, she was not in touch with her for a very long time. "She was a very dear friend and I would not like to comment on anything. I was not aware of whatever she was going through because I was part of a reality show, right after that the pandemic happened so I was not in touch for 6-7 months."

"Disha was someone who was a very big name in the industry, she has managed many big names. For me she was a doll, she was a very beautiful and a pure soul and I don't think the family is also comfortable talking about it," she added.

Rashami Desai later said that she speaks to Disha only once every 5-6 years. On the other hand, her Instagram story following Disha's death speaks about a Zoom party, which is unlikely to have taken place before March (if not sooner) seeing as it is unlikely that Zoom was in vogue before the Covid lockdown began.

Possible Sushant-Disha link?

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claims he may know the series of events that led to Disha's death. Rane rubbished the 'suicide theories' around Disha's death and claimed, "It is not a suicide. All the suicide theories are wrong. She was killed."

Nitesh Rane claimed, "There was a party on June 8 and Disha was called there by some 'powerful people'. It was against her wish but she still showed up at the party. Something wrong happened to Disha at the party and she returned to her place in Malad. She called up Sushant and told everything. Sushant told Rhea who in turn alerted the person who was at the party. By the time she reached Malad, Rohan Rai was present. And the next thing we know is that she died."

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.

