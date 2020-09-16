Disha Salian Case: Actor Rashami Desai Tracked; Evades Cameras

Republic Media Network on Wednesday tracked Disha Salian's self-claimed "very close friend" — actor Rashami Desai who revealed that she spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager just a day before her death on June 8. On reaching Rashami's residence in Mumbai, the security guard informed Republic TV that the 'actor wasn't home'.

Evading the Republic cameras, the security guard was heard saying on the tape, 'You can't meet her without her permission.' Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen spoke to Rashami Desai who on one hand claimed that she wasn't in touch with Disha for around 7 months, but on the other hand claimed to have spoken to Disha on June 7. She also refused to comment on Disha's fiancé Rohan Rai's role in her life which indicates that her statements are clearly inconsistent on multiple fronts.

Rashami Desai's contradictory claims:

Rashami Desai said to Republic TV, "Yes, I had actually spoken to her a day prior to the incident actually. On 7th." After stating that she has no knowledge of any party whatsoever, Rashami said, "No, we did not speak at length that time actually, we said that we could not speak over the phone. Eventually, we made some plans to meet for later on, but then the next day I got the sad news."

'Disha Salian & I were planning trip to Shimla day before she died': Friend Rashami Desai

She continued, on being probed further that "I think Disha was someone who was very well known in the industry, she has managed many big names. You should ask them what kind of person she was. She was a doll, she was very beautiful and a pure soul and I think the family is also not very comfortable talking about it. I have no idea about the 8th of June party. I am being honest, and I was not in touch with her for 7-8 months."

Disha Salian death case: Rashami Desai denies attending June 8 party, spoke to her on 7th

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14. The CBI, which is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has also summoned people linked to Disha Salian's alleged suicide for interrogation.

