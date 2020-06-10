Inspector Reveals Disha Salian Fell From Malad Highrise, Suicide Or Accident Unconfirmed

A 28-year-old celebrity manager named Disha Salian passed away after falling off Malad's highrise building in the early hours on Tuesday. The Malvani police have reportedly registered an accidental death report in the matter. According to the police, Disha Salian, who lived in Dadar with her parents, had travelled to Malad with some of her friends for dinner. They met for dinner at the 12th-floor apartment of the actor Rohan Rai who resides in Jankalyan Nagar, Malad West.

Police reveal details about Disha Salian's death

Inspector Jagdev Kalapad from the Malvani police station recently spoke to a news portal and revealed details about Disha Salian's death. The inspector revealed that there were six friends in all, including Disha when she walked to the window of the apartment and fell down around 1:00 AM in the night. The inspector also revealed that the police were informed about the incident at 2:25 AM in the night.

The inspector revealed furthermore that Disha Salian was found in a pool of blood by the police and was later taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body was sent to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali later for a post-mortem examination. The police have also revealed that her swabs have been sent for a COVID-19 test.

The investigating team has also reportedly recorded the statements of Salian's parents. Disha Salian's parents do not expect any foul play in her death and also revealed that Disha had been anxious about her future for a while. Inspector Kalapad revealed furthermore that they are yet to record statements of Disha Salian's friends who were present with her in the flat during that time. In conclusion, the inspector stated that it cannot be said for sure whether it was an accident or suicide.

Salian had worked with a number of noted personalities working in the Hindi film industry like Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, both of them have shared their condolence messages to Disha' family on social media. Disha also worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and comedian Bharti Singh. Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a message on his Instagram stories where he wrote that it is devastating to know about Disha's passing.

He shared condolences with Disha's family and wished for her to rest in peace. Varun Sharma, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram where he can be seen posing with Disha. The actor wrote that he is at a loss of words and that Disha has gone too soon.

