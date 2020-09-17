Disha Salian Dialled '100' After June 8 Party: Nitesh Rane's Huge Claim On Mumbai Police

After making stunning disclosures in the Disha Salian death case while speaking to Republic Media Network earlier, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday has now added yet another one that is just as grievous as the rest. Rane has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian dialled '100' - meaning she called the police - after the alleged party which she attended in Juhu on June 8, the day she died.

'All these events raise a huge question mark'

"If it was an accidental death or a suicide, why has the Mumbai Police changed the Investigating Officer of the Disha Salian case twice. Why did Rohan Rai plan a funeral on the 9th of June but her postmortem was done on the 11th of June? If it was an accidental death, why does her phone CDR show that her last call was done at 8:30 pm on the 8th of June and her phone was switched off for 4-4:30 hours and someone used her phone after the death on the same night? All these events raise a huge question mark and this does not look like a suicide and that is why we need it to be investigated," Nitesh Rane said while speaking to ANI.

"We have also heard that something wrong happened to her at the party and after she left for her house in Malad-Malvani, she dialled 100. She had asked for help and had informed whatever happened. Police must have information as it was a recorded call. Even though police could not save her help. This raises a question on Mumbai Police too. I am giving a lead and the CBI should investigate this. I am willing to help the CBI if they ask me for it," the BJP MLA said.

Nitesh Rane writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Nitesh Rane on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding security for Rohan Rai, the live-in partner of celebrity manager Disha Salian, for his questioning by CBI in Mumbai.

"I request you to kindly provide him with security so that he is safe when he returns to Mumbai. His statement to the CBI will be crucial to the ongoing investigation and a key link to unraveling both deaths - of Disha and Sushant - since it is my strong belief that both these deaths are linked," Rane wrote in his letter to Amit Shah.

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14. The CBI, that is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has also summoned people linked to Disha Salian's alleged suicide for interrogation.

Siddharth Pithani's statement to CBI

Republic has accessed details of Pithani's statement to the CBI, in which he said claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's (death) news and feared for his life'. Pithani also admitted that Sushant worried because Rhea Chakraborty had left with his laptop and hard drives and that she could "fix him." Sources inform Republic Media Network that Pithani in his statement claimed that, 'After hearing Disha Salian's death, Sushant went unconscious. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, "I will be killed".' Pithani also went on to claim that 'Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced', sources added. Siddharth Pithani told the CBI that Sushant Singh Rajput was worried because Rhea had left with his laptop and hard drives.

The statement of Pithani comes against the backdrop Nitesh Rane making a stunning disclosure on Republic, regarding the events of a party at Juhu on June 8 which Disha Salian had allegedly attended, and the events that followed that resulted in her death later that night. He strongly purported a link between that occurrence and Sushant's death a few days later claiming that Disha had informed Sushant of 'wrong' done to her at the party. Furthermore, Rane says that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai was at their Malad flat when she came home after fleeing the party knows everything that happened when she died. He has insisted that CBI summon Rohan Rai, who he says is currently in hiding in his home-town, having been pressurised to flee. He has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking security for Rohan Rai. As per sources, Rohan Rai is also likely to be called for questioning by the CBI.

