Disha Salian's Autopsy Doctor STUNG; Remains Tight-lipped And Points To Submitted Report

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to probe the drug nexus angle in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the CBI is investigating the main death case with its own set of questions. The CBI is also looking for any potential link between the Sushant Singh Rajput case and Disha Salian's death which were separated by just a week. Republic Media Network's SIT stung the doctor who conducted the autopsy of Sushant's former manager post her death on June 8. Republic TV's Piyush Mishra tried to speak to the doctor, who refused to disclose any details of the case.

'I am not allowed to tell you anything'

"I have told and given the police everything. I have mentioned it all in the post mortem report and I am not supposed to tell you anything. I am not allowed to tell you anything. Everything you want is in the report I submitted," the doctor said. He also refused to give a copy of the post mortem report when asked for it, saying, "Who are you? How can I give it to you? Are you related to anybody of them? Please don't argue with me. There is no information with me now."

Meanwhile, the CBI is planning to call all those who attended the party at Disha Salian’s Malad residence to probe any potential link between the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources said. Disha’s death has been mentioned in the statements that have been recorded so far, Republic has learnt, with some, including Siddharth Pithani, confirming to CBI that Sushant was upset or worried after Disha’s death via alleged suicide a week before his own.

Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which handled Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI had on Thursday summoned Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh for questioning in the death case, marking the first such more that ostensibly links the two and the probe.

Disha's death and questions raised so far

A week ago, CBI sources told Republic TV that the investigating authority is keen to ascertain if Disha’s death was due to suicide or was a murder. This aspect of the investigation will play a crucial role in the examination of the chronology of the events leading to SSR’s death.

Disha Salian allegedly jumped off the fourteenth floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8. Numerous questions have been raised on the police's claims that it was a suicide, right from politicians, Sushant’s family and friends to activists, and more so, why the Mumbai police didn't try to ascertain whether there was a link to the two deaths. Sushant's family has also alleged that he was afraid he'd be implicated in Disha's death by Rhea Chakraborty.

