Disha Salian's CDR Shows No Calls Between 8.30PM To 1AM On Day Of Her Death, Claims Rane

Did Disha Salian’s Call Data Records (CDR) not feature a single call till about four hours before her death? Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane raised a significant point, questioning why she had not communicated to anyone from 8.30 PM on June 8 to 1 AM the next day. The Maharashtra MLA also asked why no details about her mobile tower location were available, as he questioned the celebrity manager's fiance Rohan Rai's role.

READ: Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai Came Down 25 Mins After Her Fall & Death, Says Nitesh Rane

Nitesh Rane on Disha Salian’s CDR

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nitesh Rane said, "I want to know what happened to Disha that she was not in communication with anyone from 8.30 in the night to 1 o'clock. Her phone had absolutely no numbers, after looking at the CDR. What were the mobile tower locations?"

"What does this Rohan Rai actually know and what happened in the house before she jumped off or before the suicide. I want to know why are these missing links there? Where have these people been and why are they not talking about things.”

Watch the report above

His statement raised question on whether Disha had gone incommunicado or the details of her conversations had been erased. Disha fell from the14th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad.

READ:In Disha Salian & Sushant Cases, Arnab Asks 'What Happened On June 8?' Nitesh Rane Answers

Rane raised numerous other points during his interviews with Republic TV. He asked why Disha’s fiance Rohan Rai had come down ‘25 minutes after she had fallen.’

He also sought to know of Rohan Rai’s whereabouts, claiming that he had set off to a village in Mangaluru. The leader also debunked the theory that she had committed suicide and claimed that she was ‘pushed.’

Amid heated speculation about an alleged link in the death of Disha and that of Sushant Singh Rajput a week later, he claimed that she had called SSR after something ‘wrong’ happened with her a party earlier in the day. He claimed Sushant called Rhea Chakraborty, who called a guest present at the party, and then people were ‘sent’ to the flat, after which she fell down and died.

Meanwhile, the CBI, that is probing the Sushant case, is investigating an alleged link of the deaths. The CEO of the company Disha was working with, and another friend who had called Sushant on the day before his death, were called for questioning by the CBI.

READ:Sushant Spoke To Rhea After Disha Salian Told Him Of 'wrong' At June 8 Party: Nitesh Rane

READ:I Know What Rohan Rai Knows: Nitesh Rane's Stunning Sushant-Disha-June 8 Party Disclosure

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.