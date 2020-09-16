Big Gaps In Disha Salian's Close Friend Rashami Desai's Version; 'no Comment' On Rohan Rai

After BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's claims about the Disha Salian case raised deep suspicions about the 'suicide theory', particularly the conspicuous silence and absence of her fiance Rohan Rai, Republic Media Network has gathered another crucial testimony which breaks open the Disha Salian death case. Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen spoke to Disha's self-claimed "very close friend" and actor Rashami Desai who revealed that she spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager just a day before her death on June 8. In their entirety and pegged against one another, however, Rashami's statements appear clearly inconsistent on multiple fronts.

'I would not like to comment on Rohan Rai'

One aspect among the many that doesn't add up is that the actor claimed that she was not aware of the June 8 party that Disha had allegedly gone to in Juhu and also refused to comment on Disha's fiance Rohan Rai. "I have no comments. I would not like to comment," she said. Her denial to comment on Rohan Rai raises more doubts as she had posted photos with him on Instagram in February 2019, showing that they clearly knew each other, and had Disha Salian in common.

"I did not attend any party. I know Disha Salian from a very long time but I do not know about this party which happened in Juhu," Rashami Desai said. She then said that she spoke to Disha Salian a day prior to the incident (June 7) and clarified, "that it (her phone call) has nothing to do with the party" as inquired by Republic TV. "We spoke very normally. We did not speak at length, actually, we said that we could not speak over the phone. Eventually, we had made some plans to meet later but then the next day I got the sad news," she revealed.

'Was not in touch for 7-8 months'

After revealing that Disha was a 'very close friend' and that they had spoken just a day before her death, Rashami then said she was not aware of whatever Disha was going through as she was a part of a reality show and soon after the pandemic happened so she was not in touch with her for six to seven months. "I got in touch with her on June 7th. I do not remember everything in detail but yes," Rashami claimed about what she claims was their first call in months, that too just a day before Disha died.

READ | Disha Salian's CDR shows no calls between 8.30PM to 1AM on day of her death, claims Rane

The actor also said that she shared a personal relation with Disha and said, "I think Disha was someone who was very well known in the industry, she has managed many big names. You should ask them what kind of person she was. She was a doll, she was very beautiful and a pure soul and I think the family is also not very comfortable talking about it. I have no idea about the 8th June party. I am being honest, and I was not in touch with her for 7-8 months."

READ | Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai may be summoned by CBI in Sushant death probe: Sources

Remarkably, speaking further about the June 7 conversation, Rashami Desai said that they were planning a trip to Shimla in October to celebrate a birthday of their very close friend, and said that she told Disha, "it's better we meet and talk about the trip."

What adds even more intrigue is that Rashami had posted on Instagram following Disha's death, in which her entire claim of not having spoken with her for 7-8 months falls apart.

'I still can't believe that it was your birthday a few days back, still can't believe that we attended Zoom Call Party, can believe that you posted your favourite picture and wrote - YOU ARE YOUR OWN CHOICE, putting a #makewisechoices. What made you choose this? Left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends and the workplace you always loved. I've always known you as a strong and stable personality. Where-ever you are, you will always be in my prayers Disha'

READ | Shekhar Suman claims, 'Disha Salian's case is the key to unlocking Sushant Singh's murder'

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.

READ | Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai came down 25 mins after her fall & death, says Nitesh Rane

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.