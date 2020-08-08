Disha Salian's Death: Post-mortem Report Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-manager Accessed

The post-mortem report of Disha Salian has been accessed by Republic TV. The report confirms that the celebrity manager died after falling from a building. The post-mortem report also claims that her body was recovered without any clothes.

Disha Salian’s post-mortem report accessed

The post-mortem report of Disha Salian was signed by medical officer Dr Jadhav at a centre at Mumbai’s Borivali on June 11. In the column ‘Condition of the clothes- whether wet with water, stained with blood, or soiled with water or faecal matter’, the detail filled is ‘Nude body.’ The detail comes amid numerous unconfirmed details associated with her death, alleged presence of influential names at a party she attended the same night, apart from claims that it was a criminal act, even raised by celebrities and politicians.

Meanwhile, a video of Disha enjoying a party from the same night she passed away, June 8, as claimed by officials, has also been accessed. Her fiance Rohan Rai too is a part of the video, apart from some more friends, and the location is reportedly Rohan’s flat, located at the 14th floor of a highrise in Mumbai's Malad.

It is being reported that she shut herself in a room at the flat, before allegedly jumping off.

The case of Disha, who had managed Sushant Singh Rajput too, is also being linked to the latter’s death. Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that he had worryingly told his sister ‘they won’t leave me’ after hearing the news of Disha’s death.

Prashant Kumar, an activist who runs a campaign 'Insaaf SSR', seeking justice for Sushant, also told on Republic TV, "Someone misbehaved with Disha and she informed Sushant about it. Sushant told her to leave the party and said he will look into it and take action. After a while, Sandeep (Ssingh) calls Sushant and tells him Disha has committed suicide. "Sushant was shocked when he heard this and could not believe it. I was also informed that the next day Rhea and Sushant fought. She was not ready to listen to Sushant. After this fight, they both separated. Everyone knows what happened after that."

BJP MLA Ameet Satam writing to the DCP seeking answers about the death, while an advocate moving the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI investigation and the details of the case file allegedly being deleted also had made headlines.

