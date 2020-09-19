Disha Case: Friend Shibani Confirms Unmentioned June 8 Call; 'not Able To Talk' About It

In a huge development, a friend of Sushant's former manager Disha Salian has confirmed to Republic Media Network that she had spoken to Disha on June 8 - the same day that Disha passed away. Notably, the Mumbai police has made no mention of the Disha-Shibani call in their investigation.

Republic Media Network contacted Disha Salian's friend Shibani Mutreja who confirmed that she had spoken to the former on the night of June 8 but refused to divulge into the subject of their conversation. Shibani claimed that 'she was under treatment' and that 'she was not allowed to talk too much' while she was being pressed by Republic TV's Shawan Sen to reveal what she spoke to Disha on the night of June 8.

READ | Disha Salian Case: Rohan Rai's Manager Silent On His Whereabouts, Claims 'cannot Divulge'

Shibani's admission raises questions over Mumbai Police's probe in Disha Salian's death case, especially since Shibani Mutreja's name has not been mentioned so far in relation with the case.

It is pertinent to point out that Disha Salian's death occurred after she returned from a party in Juhu which was attended by two actors, an actor's relative, a builder, and a politician. Further, the absence of Disha's fiance Rohan Rai from the scene of investigation has also raised doubts over attempts made by the Mumbai Police to cover up the case. Republic Media Network had also spoken to actor Rashmi Desai who also confirmed that she had spoken to Disha Salian on June 7 but refused to reveal any details about the party on June 8 or its attendees.

READ | Big Gaps In Disha Salian's Close Friend Rashami Desai's Version; 'no Comment' On Rohan Rai

Rohan Rai's manager refuses to divulge his location

Republic TV contacted her fiancé Rohan Rai's talent manager Mansi Mehta and enquired for his whereabouts. Mansi Mehta claimed that she "cannot divulge details" about Rohan Rai and further chose to not respond before disconnecting the call. It is evident that people close to Rohan Rai, who may know of his current whereabouts, have chosen to remain tight-lipped in an attempt to shield him from the ongoing investigation into the death of his fiancé Disha Salian on June 8.

Top sources have also informed that Mumbai Police is aware of Rohan Rai's whereabouts and that Rai himself has kept them in the loop. Earlier this week, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had revealed in his conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and also written to Union Minister Amit Shah in a letter, that Rohan Rai is possibly afraid to return to the city and depose before the investigating authorities and claimed that certain "influential people" may be the reason.

READ | Disha Salian's CDR Shows No Calls Between 8.30PM To 1AM On Day Of Her Death, Claims Rane

CBI's probe into Disha-SSR case link

The CBI has already called in persons linked to Disha Salian as they probed the Sushant case. The first name was Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work as a celebrity manager. The second name was Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. He had also called Sushant a day before his death, on June 14.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances.

READ | Sushant Spoke To Rhea After Disha Salian Told Him Of 'wrong' At June 8 Party: Nitesh Rane

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.