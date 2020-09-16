Disha's Friend Deep Ajmera Who Was At Party Now 'not Home'; Building Guard Blurts Orders

As the inconsistencies in the alleged suicide narrative of Sushant's manager Disha Salian continue to tumble out, Republic TV has tracked down yet another friend of Disha, who was allegedly present at a party she attended shortly before her death. Earlier, Republic TV had spoken to three friends of Disha who maintained an uneasy silence about the party in question and about how Disha died or the alleged circumstances before her death.

Now, Republic TV has tracked down an individual named Deep Ajmera who is a friend of Disha Salian and her fiance Rohan Rai. Ajmera was allegedly present at a party after which Disha died. While no one answered when Republic TV reached Ajmera's home, Republic TV stung the building guard of Ajmera who said that he has been directed to not allow anyone and to say nothing.

"They went out and told me that if anyone comes I should not allow and say that there is no one. There has been some problem. Ajmera lives here with siblings and parents, I don't know I am assuming on what I see. They told me to not allow anyone and to say that I know nothing," the building guard said repetitively.



In yet another explosive lead in the Disha Salian case, Republic TV has spoken to actor Rashami Desai who claims to be Disha Salian's 'very close friend' and had spoken to her just a day before she died. Providing her version, Rashami Desai claimed that she is "not aware of any party" (that Disha allegedly went to on June 8) but admitted that she spoke to Disha on June 7. Conspicuously, while Rashami said that Disha is a "long-time friend", she also claimed that she had not spoken to her in "7-8 months" before the June 7 call, among numerous other inconsistencies between her statements.

While she accepted that Disha was close to her and her relations with Disha were "personal", she also later claimed that she had spoken to Disha "once in 5-7 years." Rashami also said "no comments" when asked about Disha Salian's boyfriend Rohan Rai, despite pictures clearly showing that she knows Rohan Rai. The mismatch in her narrative about her links with Disha, on her claims about the contact they had/didn't have via phone calls or Zoom calls, and her refusal to speak about Rohan Rai raises suspicion, especially given that her social media posts regarding Disha are on record and also contradict various facets of what she said to Republic.

Crucially, Rashami appeared to be cognisant of Republic's reportage on the Disha Salian & Sushant Singh Rajput cases, and especially the claims of Nitesh Rane wherein the BJP MLA questioned the whereabouts of Rohan Rai and raised questions over the events that were allegedly set in motion when Disha attended a party in Juhu on the day that she died. Disha Salian who was Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager died on June 8 and much like Sushant's death, her death was also termed as "suicide". However, this claim has been vehemently refuted by Nitesh Rane, and aspects of it called into question by Republic's investigation. Nitesh Rane has now written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking security for Rohan Rai.

