Disha Case: 'No Selfies Or Note? Check Her Phone' says Friend Rubbishing 'suicide' Theory

Amid the various revelations being unearthed around Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's death, Republic Media Network spoke to one of her friends. Her friend Amit Tuli did not only smash the 'suicide' narrative but also asserted that all the people present at the alleged June 8 party in Juhu must be questioned.

'People at June 8 party can tell the real story'

Speaking to Republic TV's Deputy News Editor Syed Suhail, Amit said, "We last spoke in May and there were no such signs (suicide tendencies). It was at the beginning of May, I had called her saying the lockdown is imposed and asked her whether there are any clients or no. I asked her she can refer to me if they had any work. She said she will lookout. Like normally when I asked her, she said she is fine and all. There were no such signs."

"I handle Varun's digital. She was his ex-manager. During 'Chhicchore', whenever we had meetings or campaigns, we used to talk. While we met, that time too I did not feel anything. We met several times. She was very normal. I did not think that she should make a decision to commit suicide. She was a very nice and positive person. She had just joined Cornerstone then. The people in the meeting should be questioned. They can tell the real story. Nobody was able to digest the fact she committed suicide because there was no note or anything. There was no financial burden on her as well and she was very young, around 27-28. There are no parties in Mumbai where selfies are not taken. They should examine her phone," he added.

Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai's location tracked

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network's sources have sensationally revealed that Rohan Rai was in Nagpur till Thursday. Top investigative agencies are keeping a watch on Rohan Rai's moves and being in Nagpur are under the scanner, sources said.

As per sources, Rohan Rai is likely to be called for questioning by the CBI. Nitesh Rane has claimed that he had contacted Rohan 15 days after Disha's death and that he knows everything about what happened to Disha before she fell to her death on June 8. Earlier, Rane also questioned Rohan Rai’s whereabouts and his alleged departure to his village in Mangaluru. The politician went to the extent of saying that if Rohan doesn't clear the air about what happened on the night of June 8, he will himself go the CBI and reveal everything.

