Disha's friend Uday Singh Gauri, who SSR had spoken to on June 13, being quizzed by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation, investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is probing more links related to the death of his former talent manager Disha Salian. In the latest, the investigating agency called talent manager Uday Singh Gauri for questioning. He was Disha’s friend and also had spoken to SSR on June 13.

Talent manager linked to Sushant-Disha being questioned

Uday Singh Gauri was spotted at the DRDO guesthouse, which has been at the heart of the action of the probe, as he arrived for questioning. As per the call records of Sushant, he had called Uday Singh Gauri on June 13, a day before his death. Disha Salian, who had briefly worked with Sushnt, had died after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8.

Uday Singh Gauri’s name had also emerged in the call data records of Rhea, where they had reportedly spoken for 23 times. He had also partnered with Bunty Sajdeh to launch a company in 2017. Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work, has been questioned by the CBI multiple times.

Previously, Uday Singh Gauri had shared Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian’s statement over the ‘mental harassment’ and ‘consequent victimization’ of the family and his daughter in the aftermath of her death.

Meanwhile, numerous other persons like prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, Sandip Ssingh, Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, Sushant’s staff/flatmates Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, among others, have also been questioned by the CBI.

On the other hand, Rhea is currently being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau for the third day in a row. Showik, Dipesh and Samuel have been arrested in the case, amid high chances of Rhea’s arrest as well.

