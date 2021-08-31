One of the leading stars of Disney, South Asian beauty Avantika Vandanapu is slowly establishing herself as a versatile actor in Hollywood. Debuted in 2016 in the Telugu movie Brahmotsavam, the actor seamlessly transitioned to a leading actor in Hollywood after working in dozen of popular Bollywood feature films. However, the actor has not strayed far from her culture as she plans on working in Hindi films in the near future.

Avantika Vandanapu on Bollywood

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the young actor opened up about her plans of returning to India and forging a career in Bollywood. Moving across the world to widen her horizon in acting, Avantika had to brave through several hurdles including the lack of role diversity for female actors in India. Talking about the same she stated,

''Transitions are always tough, but it was a beautifully crafted journey for me. I have transitioned from doing the childhood roles of lead actors in films in India to taking up very challenging roles as a teenager in Hollywood. I had to up my game and take acting lessons in different acting techniques, train in improve and singing.''

However, the actor is currently enjoying the success of her Disney original movie SPIN along with Abhay Deol as she said, ''I feel simply honoured to have been given the opportunity to showcase well-written characters in a magnificent film like ‘Spin’ alongside amazing cast members. I am extremely happy to see the positive reception of our film and how it is making an impact - truly makes everything worth it!''

After being asked about her dream role in Bollywood, the young actor promptly replied, ''I would have loved to act in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. But there is still time for that - so maybe one day!'' Known for her versatility, the actor was asked to reveal her favourite role to which she stated,

''I have been extremely lucky to have gotten roles that I can immensely relate to. Each role that I have played has certain attributes that have made the character so incredibly lovable to me. It has been my absolute pleasure to play the character of Rhea who is becoming such a monumental persona for young South Asian girls growing up!''

Avantika Vandanapu on how pandemic changed her

As the world battles a physical and mental fight with the ongoing pandemic, Avantika dished on the changes that occurred after experiencing the ordeal. She said, ''Of course the pandemic has changed a lot of dynamics for me and altered some of the pre-concurred notions that were attached to traditional show-business. It has got me thinking how uncertain our lives are - and how much illusion stability really is. I have worked on SPIN during the pandemic - and working closely with an amazing cast and crew feels like such a blessing!''

The actor has appeared in movies like Rarandoi Veduka Chuudham, Oxygen, Premam, and Balakrishnudu. She was last seen in the titular in the movie Boomika premiered on Netflix.

(Image Credits: PR)