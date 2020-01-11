Divided Opinions On Deepika Padukone Supporting JNU Protests

Following actor Deepika Padukone's visit to the JNU campus after the violence in January 5, political leaders like Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leader Sambit Patra, and CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat expressed their views.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.