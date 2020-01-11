The Debate
Divided Opinions On Deepika Padukone Supporting JNU Protests

Bollywood News

Following actor Deepika Padukone's visit to the JNU campus after the violence in January 5, political leaders expressed their views

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Following actor Deepika Padukone's visit to the JNU campus after the violence in January 5, political leaders like Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leader Sambit Patra, and CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat expressed their views. 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
