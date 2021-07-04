'Divorce Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Personal Choice': Netizens Back Duo Against 'toxic' Trolls

Aamir Khan’s decision to get divorced, ending his second marriage of 15 years with Kiran Rao, became a massive talking point on social media, also for the wrong reasons. Trolls targetted the couple for various reasons, and there were memes and digs galore on the estranged duo, right from bringing their religions, other actors to penning controversial terms. However, a section came out in support of the duo, stating that it was their personal lives and had the right to make their own choices.

Netizens support Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao amid intense trolling for divorce

The fact that Aamir Khan got divorced for the second time, after parting ways with his wife of 16 years, Reena Dutta in 2002, was among the reasons that trolls targetted the actor. Many even stooped low to highlight the religion of the Lagaan star and of his ex-wives, and give it a controversial term.

Amid link-up reports of Aamir with his Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan Fatima Sana Shaikh in the past few years, there were memes galore, of all kinds, on the young actor. Be it comparison to other actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who’ve been married for over two decades, calling them ‘family men’, there were reactions of all kinds.

Many netizens came out in support of the parting couple. Some were disgusted at the comment section in a statement shared by a trade analyst, and asked why the remarks were ‘so toxic.’

A few were forthright in stating that Aamir’s religion was a factor in the trolling, and many urged netizens to not religion into their decision to part ways. Some users asked why were Aamir and Kiran being judged, and if trolls did not have any other work apart from spreading ‘poison.’ One wrote that divorce should not be a 'big deal' and proved that India was an 'orthodox' country.

Absolutely agree. Cant target or troll somebody for their choices. They are adults, who have taken a decision and its their matter. They arent harming anyone so why this meaness towards them? Aamir Khan is a brilliant actor and that cant be taken away from him, no matter what. — Meenakshi Jain (@Meenakshi27May) July 3, 2021

The trolls against #AmirKhan proves that india is such a Orthodox country. People can have divorce, what's a big deal??? It's their choice #AamirKhan #KiranRao #dangal — yo816 (@asmitadhikar816) July 3, 2021

Trolls ko to koi kaam dhanda hi Nahi hai bus zeher gutter gobar hi ugalte rehte hai.#AamirKhan — Mrs. sweetheart (@Batool94136385) July 3, 2021

Aaj #AamirKhan & #KiranRao ne divorce lene ka faisala kiya.... Wo unki personal life hai... Jo karna chahte hain karein...



But kuchh trolls Aamir ko isiliye troll kar rahe hain bcoz wo ek particular religion se hain aur Kiran ek particular religion se...



Kya ye log ..... — Sanju (@sanju_T_) July 3, 2021

This comment section is so toxic. Divorce is their choice. Don't bring religion into this — ᏀᗴᝪᖇᏀᗴ Ꮮᖴᗩᵐᵃʳᵃᵏᵏᵃʳ⚓ (@GeorgebJoby4) July 3, 2021

Abe tum kon hote ho usko judge karne wale uska personal decision hai tumko kya dikkat hai — SRKian.YASH (@SFandom23) July 3, 2021

Miya Biwi Raazi To Kya Karenge Trollers — SANU KHAN (HBD VISHAL) 💥🎂🎊 (@Salmansbrigade) July 3, 2021

Why people are judging him in comment section — Vł₲łⱠ₳₦₮Ɇ⚓ (@SuryaEdwardSta1) July 3, 2021

this comment section is so toxic?? Why they don't respect their mutual decision?? Har jaga hatred failana chahte h?? Its their mutual choice guys🙏🙏 — Mujeeb (@Mujeeb11703919) July 3, 2021

Kya yaar bhai aise mauke par bhi troll galat baat he bhai this is the tough time for aamir if you can't support them don't even troll them and e sari cheeze kisi ke bhi sath ho sakti he — 🇮🇳RAW彡PATHAN彡🇮🇳 (@Amitsrkfanboy) July 3, 2021

In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.

Thanks and love,

Kiran and Aamir.

