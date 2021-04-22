Divya Agarwal Hits Back At Trolls Objectifying Her In New Instagram Reel; Watch

Actor and model Divya Agarwal recently uploaded a reel on Instagram and was trolled as well as objectified for her dress. Here is everything you need to know about Divya Agarwal's video and how she shut the trolls with a hard-hitting message.

Divya Agarwal's Instagram story hitting back at trolls

Ragini MMS: Returns actor Divya Agarwal took to her social media handle recently and posted a reel video, wherein she could be seen trying different poses at the beach. While the majority of the comments on her post were compliments for the MTV Ace the Quarantine host, there were several people who decided to post mean comments and commented on the kind of dress she was wearing in the video. Divya did not take it lightly and took to her IG stories and gave them a piece of her mind, saying "I'm just worried about the women around you perverts." The actor also posted another story stating that she doesn't get affected at all and that girls should always teach such men a lesson, every time they speak rubbish. Agarwal also added a 'Just chill' sticker along with her second IG story.

Divya Agarwal's video

The Ragini MMS: Returns actor had posted a reel, with the caption, "Trying the trend for once." She could be seen wearing a blue striped maxi dress in the video and attempted multiple poses on the beach. The reel garnered close to 154k likes within a few hours and also received many positive comments from her ardent fans. While one of her followers wrote, "Love it! I just tried it too .. not as good as yours though!", another one commented saying, "Nailing the trendðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥".

The actor-dancer is known for her participation in several MTV India reality competition shows and was also a runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla season 10 and winning the MTV Ace of Space season 1. She made her acting debut in season 2 of the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns. Her Instagram posts and videos with boyfriend Varun Sood, who is also a former Roadies contestant, garner major love from fans and followers.

Image Credits: Divya Agarwal Official Instagram Account

