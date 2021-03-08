Divya Dutta Hails 'women Of Her House' On International Women's Day: 'Our Support System'

On the event of International Women's Day, actor Divya Dutta took to her Twitter handle and sent her best wishes to the women of her house. She shared a couple of pictures featuring her house helps and called them her "support system". Sharing the lovely pictures on social media, Divya Dutta went on to thank these ladies for making her house a "home".

In this Twitter post, Divya Dutta posed with five women who work in her house. One of the house helps' young kid was also spotted in these images. Divya Dutta introduced these ladies and said they are the women of her house. Thanking them for their daily assistance, Divya Dutta praised her house help on the special occasion of International Women's Day. The pictures see Divya Dutta sporting a black kurta.

The women of my house!! My bhabhi babies and our support system!! U make th my house my home lovelies!! Thankyou! Happy #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/IiwGZGjrw2 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 8, 2021

Also Read | Divya Dutta refuses to be called as 'supporting actor', shares her thoughts

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of the actor were quick to comment on the Twitter post. One of the Twitter users commented, "So kind of you Happy international women’s day !", while another added, "Every day supposed to be women's day mam". A fan wrote, "Lovely picture... Live long", while another added, "pure simple pic". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Lovely picture... Live long — Imran Ahmed (@ImranAhmed624) March 8, 2021

Every day supposed to be women's day mam..❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Amit Mishra (@amitmishra2212) March 8, 2021

Also Read | 'Sleeping Partner' review: Divya Dutta starrer shows how a bhabhi unclips her wings

On the work front, Divya Dutta was last seen in the OTT flick, Ram Singh Charlie. Streaming on Sony Liv, the drama film stars Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, Akarsh Khurana, Farrukh Seyer, Saanand Verma and many others. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Ram Singh Charlie was released on August 28, 2020.

For the upcoming year, Divya Dutta has bagged a couple of films. Firstly, she will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood flick, Nastik. Helmed by Shailesh Verma, it also stars Arjun Rampal, Meera Chopra, Tinnu Anand, Harshaali Malhotra, among many others. She will also be seen playing Noor Khan in LGBTQ based film, Sheer Qorma.

Also Read | Divya Dutta wraps up 'Dhaakad ' schedule, shares a memorable picture to thank team

Also Read | If you loved Divya Dutta's 'Dhaakad' avatar, here are her bold performances one must watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.