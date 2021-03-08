Divya Dutta Recalls Getting Back On The Set Again After The Lockdown: 'I Was Jumping'

2021 seems to be a busy year for the actor and looks like she is very happy about the same. Divya Dutta has multiple upcoming projects in her kitty. One of Divya Dutta's movies Dhaakad, is set to release in October 2021. In a recent interaction, she recalled her experience of getting back on a shoot again and said that she "totally loved it."

Hustle-bustle of the set is cherishing

According to Hindustan Times, speaking of her upcoming projects, Divya Dutta said, “That’s how I would like it.” She said it is nice when one is working with such directors. She thinks that one truly counts their blessings when they are back on set. Recalling her experience of getting back to shoot again, she said that as an actor they cannot have their masks on, everyone else had to make sure they were masked up. She said, “You are in a bio bubble, which is a new term I have realised, you feel a tinge of normalcy in the limited area you are in.” Further, she stated that the hustle-bustle of the set is cherishing. Referring to how the entire world had to sit at home when the Covid-19 pandemic took over in 2020, she said that to go back on set after so many months and absorb normalcy was amazing.

Describing her reaction when facing the camera after a huge gap, she said, “I was jumping, I totally loved it.” After such abnormal circumstances, to go back to a little bit of normalcy was a wow for her. She realised how much they took for granted. “Abhi aisa lagta hai not just me, everyone around me is cherishing it a lot more, there is a lot more bonding,” she said.

Many of her projects had got stuck midway when the lockdown had started. Initially, she didn’t have any idea about what will happen to them. She said that when a big change happens, no one can ever foresee it. They thought it was a matter of a few days. One went in denial first and couldn't accept it. Later, she sort of accepted it. She said, “No one ever thought that we will get to see a pandemic in our living times. We have gone through some crazy circumstances. Uske baad mein, coming back to this, I consider it only a blessing and nothing else.”

