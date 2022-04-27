Divya Spandana Wades Into National Language Row, Calls Ajay Devgn's Ignorance 'baffling'

Kannada actor and former Lok Sabha MP Divya Spandana waded into the national language debate on Wednesday calling Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's 'ignorance baffling'. Citing South Indian films like KGF and RRR which had witnessed a roaring performance in the Hindi belt, the former Congress IT cell chief asserted that 'art has no language barrier'. "Please enjoy our films as much as we enjoy yours," she tweeted with the hashtag 'Stop Hindi Imposition'.

No- Hindi is not our national language. @ajaydevgn Your ignorance is baffling. And it’s great that films like KGF Pushpa and RRR have done so well in the Hindi belt- art has no language barrier.

Please enjoy our films as much as we enjoy yours- #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/60F6AyFeW3 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 27, 2022

Spandana's remarks came after a war of words erupted between Kannada actor-filmmaker Kichcha Sudeepa and Ajay Devgn, over the former's comments on Hindi no longer being a national language. During the trailer launch event of the film R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, Sudeepa reportedly said, ''Hindi is no more a national language".

His comment earned a sharp retort from Devgn in Hindi who asked him why his films were being dubbed in the language if it was no longer the mother tongue. Responding to the 48-year-old Kotigobba 3 actor, he wrote, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you, if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Kichcha Sudeepa issues clarification

After Ajay Devgn's tweet, Sudeepa was quick to issue a clarification, claiming that his statement was not meant to 'hurt, provoke or start a debate'. He also asserted that the matter had been 'taken out of context', and he would be happy to explain it to the Bollywood actor in person. In a follow-up tweet, Sudeepa asserted that he 'loves and respects' every language of the country and added that he would like to put an end to this topic. He added, ''I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wish to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon.'' (sic)

To this, the 53-year-old thanked the South sensation for clarifying the matter and called him a 'friend'. "Perhaps, something was lost in translation," Devgn opined. Burying the hatchet, Sudeepa exclaimed he would have wished for the actor to tag him in a tweet for 'a creative reason' rather than this misunderstanding.

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022