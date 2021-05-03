Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Gets Ready For Summer, Reveals What She Loves About It

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram on Monday, May 3, to share a post revealing what she loves about summers the most. The actor shared a happy picture of herself and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka Tripathi is all cool for the summer and this picture stands proof. The actor shared a picture of her donning a breezy outfit and is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Divyanka donned a white kaftan along with plant prints and completed the look with a leather bag, blue footwear and a pair of sunglasses. She also opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo, minimal makeup and pink lips.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “All I love about summers is wearing white cottons. That's it”. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post below.

As soon as Divyanka shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users went on to agree with the actor’s post, while some were all gaga over the recent post. One of the users wrote, “whites and you. Totally pretty”. Another user wrote, “And i love to see your pictures in every seasonðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Some of the users also commented with many happy emojis” (sic). Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, Divyanka Tripathi recently posted a couple of images of herself. The actor donned a blue dress with golden polka dots and completed the look with golden sandals and. She can be seen posing for the camera in front of a beautiful home with luxurious interiors. In the second frame, she can be seen walking down a hallway with the sun rays beautifully falling on her. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Something you don't know about me- I've a major inclination towards interior and architecture. Does good interior get your heart racing too?" (sic). Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

