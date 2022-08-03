Divyenndu Reveals Why He Didn't Do 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Sequel Alongside Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood star Divyenndu gained immense fame with his role as Nishant aka Liquid in the 2011 film Pyaar ka Panchnama. The film marked his Bollywood debut and also that of Kartik Aryan.

In a recent interview, the former stated that he taught a 'few things' to his then co-star during the shoot. He also added that Kartik bagged the film immediately after completing his engineering.

Divyenndu on working with Kartik Aaryan, says 'There was nothing to learn. In fact, I was teaching him'

The 2011 film proved to be the perfect launch for both Divyenndu and Kartik, as it turned out to be a hit at the box office, despite lack of pre-release hype. The movie also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall, and Raayo S Bakhirta. In 2015, the sequel released and turned out to be a bigger success, though, without Divyenndu's character.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Divyenndu answered why he was not a part of the sequel: “I didn't want to do the same role, the same things again. I gave everything I could to Liquid in the first part.”

On his experience of working with Kartik and what he learnt from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star, Divyenndu said, "He was new, there was nothing to learn. In fact, I was teaching him. He just graduated from an engineering college. He was happy, and I used to feel good looking at his happiness".

After his hit debut film, Divyenndu received a lot of plaudits for his role. He even received the most promising newcomer male award at Screen Awards 2012.

He later appeared in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and one of his most popular roles since then has been as Munna Bhaiyya in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, Divyenndu also stated that he was not a part of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film Brahmastra. “I don’t know why my name has reached their Wikipedia page.” Hinting toward being a part of the sequel, he said “Maybe for a sequel, I don’t deny but not in this movie.”